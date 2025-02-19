The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State women’s tennis extends winning streak to three against UNC-Asheville

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
February 18, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State women’s tennis defeated UNC-Asheville 5-2 Sunday.

The Mountaineers started out strong in doubles play. Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and junior Isabela Romanichen handled their opponents 6-3, while senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey and sophomore Naledi Manyube dominated their match 6-2.

This meant that the Black and Gold took the doubles point 2-1 and took a 1-0 lead into singles play.

The Mountaineers also performed well in singles play, with Dada-Mascoll, Romanichen,

Manyube and freshman Alexi Cleveland taking victories. Dada-Mascoll, Romanichen and Cleveland’s victories were all straight set victories while Manyube lost her first set 2-6 then won her next two 7-6 and 6-2.

Ryan-Bovey and freshman Ruby Broadbent each lost their matches. Ryan-Bovey lost a close match in 3 sets losing with set scores of 3-6, 6-3 and 6-7, while Broadbent dropped her match in straight sets with identical scores of 5-7.

This performance clinched the win for the Black and Golf and improved their record to 5-2 while extending their win streak to 3 matches.

App State will travel to Charlotte Friday to take on the Charlotte 49ers. The Match starts at 1 p.m.

Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
