App State women’s tennis goes 1-1 vs ODU, JMU

The App State women’s tennis team fell to Old Dominion Saturday, March 8, before redeeming themselves against Old Dominion Sunday, March 9.

The Mountaineers traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, where they began conference play with a 5-2 loss to the Monarchs.

Old Dominion took the early lead in doubles with a 7-5 victory over the duo of junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and freshman Ruby Broadbent. The Monarchs sealed the doubles point by defeating the pair of freshman Alexi Cleveland and junior Riley Collins.

A come-from-behind 3-set victory for sophomore Naledi Manyube, followed by a straight set win for Olwyn Ryan-Bovey in the singles portion had the Black and Gold back in the match.

The Monarchs eventually proved they had too much firepower, sweeping the remaining singles matches, including handing Dada-Mascol her first singles loss of the season.

App State continued the road trip Sunday with a 4-2 win on James Madison’s home courts.

The pair of Manyube and Ryan-Bovey kicked the action off for the Black and Gold, winning 6-3. Dada-Mascoll and Cleveland clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory.

Dada-Mascoll bounced back from her singles loss in Norfolk with a straight-set victory to keep things rolling in the singles portion. Manyube and Cleveland on their ends to clinched the 4-2 App State victory.