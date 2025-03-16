The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State women’s tennis goes 1-1 vs ODU, JMU

Fran Murphy, Reporter
March 15, 2025
Chloe Pound

The App State women’s tennis team fell to Old Dominion Saturday, March 8, before redeeming themselves against Old Dominion Sunday, March 9.  

The Mountaineers traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, where they began conference play with a 5-2 loss to the Monarchs. 

Old Dominion took the early lead in doubles with a 7-5 victory over the duo of junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and freshman Ruby Broadbent. The Monarchs sealed the doubles point by defeating the pair of freshman Alexi Cleveland and junior Riley Collins. 

A come-from-behind 3-set victory for sophomore Naledi Manyube, followed by a straight set win for Olwyn Ryan-Bovey in the singles portion had the Black and Gold back in the match. 

The Monarchs eventually proved they had too much firepower, sweeping the remaining singles matches, including handing Dada-Mascol her first singles loss of the season. 

App State continued the road trip Sunday with a 4-2 win on James Madison’s home courts. 

The pair of Manyube and Ryan-Bovey kicked the action off for the Black and Gold, winning 6-3. Dada-Mascoll and Cleveland clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory. 

Dada-Mascoll bounced back from her singles loss in Norfolk with a straight-set victory to keep things rolling in the singles portion. Manyube and Cleveland on their ends to clinched the 4-2 App State victory.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal