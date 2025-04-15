App State women’s tennis sets record for wins in a season, defeats Georgia State

The App State women’s tennis team swept Georgia State 4-0 Saturday, marking win No. 16, the most single-season victories in program history.

The Mountaineers grabbed the doubles point with victories from the pair of freshman Ruby Broadbent and sophomore Naledi Manyube, as well as the duo of freshman Alexi Cleveland and senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey.

Manyube kept the dice rolling with a 6-1, 6-3 win in her singles match. Junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll followed suit, defeating her singles opponent 6-3, 6-2.

Ryan-Bovey put the exclamation mark on the match, letting out a scream as she captured a match point to secure the 4-0 victory for the Mountaineers.

This serves as the ninth consecutive win for App State and lands them at No. 2 in the Sun Belt with a conference record of 8-2.

The Mountaineers’ final regular season game will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. as they take on the Ragin’ Cajuns in Louisiana.