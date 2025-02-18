App State women’s track and field produces strong performance at Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational

App State women’s track and field competed at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational Friday and Saturday, taking 29 top-20 finishes.

The highlight of the meet for the Mountaineers was senior Jasmine Donohue taking the win in the women’s 5,000 meter invite with a time of 16:31.02., breaking the program record in the process.

The Black and Gold also dominated the leaderboard in the 300-meter dash, with sophomore Jayla Adams winning with a personal-best time of 39.00, sophomore Nicole Wells finishing third in 39.53 and Ja’Naya Linder placing fifth in 39.80.

In addition to this, two others finished in the top 15 as sophomore Kendall Johnson finished 12th in 40.49 and freshman Zeniya Littlejohn took 15th in 40.98.

The final of App State’s wins came in the open section of the women’s 800 as freshman Savannah Moore took victory in 2:14.91.

Junior Addison Ollendick-Smith finished fourth in the women’s 500-meter dash with a new personal best of 1:15.27

The open section of the women’s 10,000 meters saw four Mountaineers finish in the top 10. Freshman Breanna Budzinski finished fourth in 17:49.50 and seniors Catherine Breault, Linnea Maynard and Lana Farris placed sixth, eighth and ninth respectively with times of 17:58.79, 18:10.12 and 18:17.93.

In the field freshman Lilly Nichols tied for fifth in the invitational sectional of women’s pole vault with a clearance of 3.94 meters and junior Ava Studney tied for 10th after clearing 3.79 meters.

Other notable performances for the Mountaineers included freshman Jahaila Wright taking 15th in the women’s triple jump and senior Emma Russum took 10th in the women’s 3,000-meter invite.

The Black and Gold will return to action at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, on Feb. 24-25.