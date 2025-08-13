App State’s decision makers

Every day, leaders at App State make decisions that influence over 21,000 students. From construction projects to academic policies, these decisions are made by leadership boards composed of many different representatives.

At the top of App State’s leadership team is Chancellor Heather Norris. She was voted on and appointed to the position in 2025 by the board of governors, who oversee operations of the UNC System.

Norris was first employed by App State in 2003 as an assistant professor and worked her way up to the position of interim chancellor in the spring of 2024, then named chancellor on March 1.

In addition to Norris, 12 members serve on the Chancellor’s Cabinet, who help oversee operations in their respective fields or departments.

Among these members is Neva J. Specht, who serves as the executive vice chancellor and provost. Her responsibilities include managing the university’s “academic enterprise,” as well as enrollment management and student affairs departments.

JJ Brown serves as the chief operating officer and executive vice chancellor, and “focuses on the challenges and support of today’s student in a complex learning environment,” according to his App State biography.

Another member of the cabinet is Johnny Brown, the director of public safety and chief of police. Brown was officially appointed to the position in September 2024.

The remaining members include:

Chief of Staff Dawn Antonucci

General Counsel and Vice Chancellor of Institutional Integrity Kristen S. Bonatz

Director of External Affairs and Community Relations Matthew T. Dockham

Director of Athletics Doug Gillin

Director of Chancellor Communications Megan Hayes

Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation Christine Hendren

Interim Chief Financial Officer Greg Lovins

Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Will Sears

Chief Information Officer Keith Werner

Another governing body, the board of trustees, serves to advise both the board of governors and Norris. The 13 members are appointed on the basis of four-year terms, as well as one voting representative of the Student Government Association of App State. These members include:

Chair Mark E. Ricks

Vice Chair R. Thomas Sofield

Secretary James E. Harris

SGA Student Body President and voting representative Nicole Tran

J. Jeffries Chesson

Tamela Everett

Anita Greene

James K. Reaves

Jamie Schaefer

Kimberly M. Shepherd

Wayne Sumner

Will Warren

Steven D. Wyatt

Students are also eligible to hold leadership positions at App State, whether that be through club leadership opportunities or organizations such as SGA.

App State’s current SGA Student Body President and Student Body Vice-President are Nicole Tran and Courtney Castellow. The Assembly Speaker position is currently held by Hampton Smith, the Deputy Speaker position is held by Julia Graffeo and the Assembly Clerk position is held by Erin Petherbridge.