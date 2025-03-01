Heather Norris elected as App State’s eighth chancellor

Heather Norris was elected as App State’s eighth chancellor effective March 1 by a unanimous vote of the Board of Trustees on Feb. 7 around 12:30 p.m.

“For over 20 years now, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of serving this great university and the surrounding communities in a multitude of roles, including in my most recent role as interim chancellor,” Norris said. “I am humbled to stand before you today to accept this new role.”

A private celebration was held in the Grandview Ballroom of the North End Zone of Kidd Brewer Stadium, hosting a crowd of around 150 faculty members, administrators, students, community members and more.

The Marching Mountaineers, App State’s cheer team, and Yosef kept the crowd buzzing with music, chants and photo opportunities, as there was about an hour delay before the BOGs moved to the closed session to finalize a nomination.

The crowd’s anticipation was palpable, as there was a small celebration when UNC President Peter Hans appeared on the projector screen to make the announcement, followed by several groans of frustration when the livestream momentarily glitched.

Before announcing Norris’ nomination, Hans listed some of the qualities the chancellor search committee looked for in the person that would fill the highest ranking position on App State’s campus.

“Someone who can embrace a growing community with an open and generous spirit. Someone with the experience and hard-earned expertise to strengthen this vital engine of economic growth and upward opportunity,” Hans said. “I’m happy to say that after a comprehensive and encouraging search, we have found that leader.”

Following the president’s remarks, the BOG did a quick voice vote, unanimously voting in Norris.

When Norris emerged into the room, she was met with a standing ovation. With a wide smile, she walked up the first row of people, exchanging hugs and fist bumps, the Marching Mountaineers underscoring the moment of triumph with “Hi Hi Yikas.”

Taking the stage, Norris expressed her gratitude and outlined her objectives for the chancellor position, focusing on student success and satisfaction.

“I am proud that providing access to high quality education and support for student success remain our focus today,” Norris said. “In my leadership roles as dean, provost and now Chancellor, I have maintained a relentless focus on student success.”

Norris also noted the challenges and issues App State faced in the past in areas like community relations, and challenges facing higher education at large. Norris said she values honest and straightforward communication, and will utilize this approach to continue to hold productive conversations with stakeholders in the community.

“Despite these challenges, I see opportunities for further advancement of App State’s mission in our region,” Norris said. “By capitalizing on our existing strengths and bringing multiple perspectives and partnerships to the table, we can create synergies at the intersection of disparate ideas.”

Among other objectives Norris said she will hold in the position, she also mentioned increasing fundraising efforts for App State in order to bolster programs like the arts and athletics.

While expressing her gratitude, Norris’ words became emotional as she thanked her family, who were seated in the front row of the ballroom.

“I want to take this moment to say thank you to my family, especially my husband Rob, my daughter Emma and my dad David Hulburt, who share with me a strong sense of faith and purpose to serve others”

Norris became interim chancellor on April 19, four days after the departure of former chancellor Sheri Everts was announced. In the first six months of this position, Norris faced the task of navigating App State through one of the worst disasters the community has experienced: Hurricane Helene.

Norris said this greatly shaped her leadership method, as she had to make impactful decisions that took into account App State, as well as the community at large. This was done through conversations with community leaders of Boone, Watauga County, emergency response teams and the greater High Country

“My plan for the future is to continue to have those conversations on things of mutual concern — things of mutual benefit — and just to have an open, honest, transparent awareness of what our plans are,” Norris said.

After Norris was made interim in 2024, she held a pizza party on Sanford Mall for students and others to meet her. Norris said she would consider holding another one to mark the “interim” being deleted from her title.