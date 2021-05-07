Norris+named+permanent+Provost+and+Executive+Vice+Chancellor

Effective immediately, Heather Norris will assume the permanent position of Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor after serving as interim since February 2020.

Chancellor Sheri Everts wrote in a campus-wide email Friday that Norris’ leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has been “exceptional.”

“She has risen to each challenge, building consensus, leading by example and fostering innovation and creative solutions under immensely difficult circumstances,” Everts wrote.

Norris joined the App State community in 2003 as a faculty member in Walker College of Business. After holding the positions of assistant dean for undergraduate programs and senior associate dean, she became the permanent dean for the school in 2016.

Before her career on the mountain, Norris served on the faculty at Bowling Green State University, Pennsylvania State University and West Virginia University. She was also a board of directors member for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

Norris received a bachelor of business administration in finance from James Madison University. She also completed her master’s and Ph.D. in finance from Penn State University.