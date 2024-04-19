BREAKING: App State appoints interim chancellor

Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Norris has been appointed interim chancellor, effective immediately.

The announcement was made in an email sent out to the university Friday and comes after Former Chancellor Sheri Everts announced her resignation April 15 after serving in the role for a decade.

Norris was appointed by University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans.

​​ “Dr. Norris is an experienced and talented leader who is well regarded in the App State community,” Hans said.

Since arriving at App State in 2003, Norris has moved her way up in the university. She started out as assistant professor in the Walker College of Business’s Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance to eventually becoming dean of the Walker College of Business in 2016.

In 2020, she became provost and interim executive vice chancellor and in 2021 she was fully in the position.

“I’m passionate about the success of our students, faculty and staff,” Norris said.

According to the email, a search for the chancellor will launch in the near future.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff, students and members of the communities we serve to ensure the continued success of this great institution,” Norris said.