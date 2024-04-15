The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

BREAKING: Sheri Everts steps down as App State Chancellor

Siri Patterson, News Editor
April 15, 2024
Chancellor Sheri Everts. Photo Courtesy of Anna Oakes, University Communications.

Chancellor Sheri Everts announced she will step down from the Office of the Chancellor effective Friday.

In the email sent April 15, she writes her resignation is due to “significant health challenges.”

Everts wrote she will be focusing on her health. 

“I am incredibly proud of the growth and development of the university over the last ten years, and I look forward to seeing the development of the Innovation District and the Hickory Campus, in particular, and the many ways the region will continue to thrive with the benefit of these important state resources,” Everts wrote.

UPDATE: The UNC System President Peter Hans said the interim chancellor will be announced Friday, according to a press release from University Communications.

Para leer en español hace clic aquí.
Siri Patterson, News Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.

