Neva J. Specht appointed as App State’s vice chancellor

Neva J. Specht was appointed by Chancellor Heather Norris to the position of executive vice chancellor and provost effective May 1, Norris wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.

Specht has served as acting provost since April 2024 and will continue her responsibilities in the role, collaborating with faculty and staff to advance the university’s academic mission, according to Norris’ email.

Specht will also take on the responsibilities of overseeing Enrollment Management, Student Affairs departments and Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources, which are currently under separate divisions.

The structural changes to the university which combine these separate divisions were first announced by Norris on March 21.

Norris wrote that the appointment and change in structure of the chancellor’s office is intended to advance student success and the excellence of faculty and staff, which are elements of the university’s strategic plan.