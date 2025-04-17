App State expands on-campus Chick-fil-A, expected by fall 2025

App State’s Central Dining Hall is expanding its Chick-fil-A restaurant. The Chick-fil-A temporarily closed for renovations March 8.

Executive Director of Campus Dining Elizabeth Riede wrote in an email the Chick-fil-A expansion is projected to complete in fall 2025. This full-service Chick-fil-A will remain in Sanford Commons on the lower side of Central Dining Hall.

“The renovated restaurant will feature a full Chick-fil-A menu, including breakfast, milkshakes, and seasonal favorites,” Riede wrote in an email.

The use of dining dollars and campus cash will remain available for the renovated Chick-fil-A restaurant. Students can use their AppCards to purchase meals.

Riede wrote that the new location will allow customers to “purchase items with the Chick-fil-A mobile app, as well as earn and redeem CFA points on their purchases.”

As for employment, Riede wrote Campus Dining will continue to offer students interested in employment on campus a variety of opportunities.

“We anticipate that the expanded operations at this location will result in increased employment opportunities,” Riede wrote.