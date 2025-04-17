The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State expands on-campus Chick-fil-A, expected by fall 2025

Matt Howe, Associate News Editor
April 17, 2025
Matt Howe
A notice of renovation of the Chick-fil-A in Central Dining Hall on April 15.

App State’s Central Dining Hall is expanding its Chick-fil-A restaurant. The Chick-fil-A temporarily closed for renovations March 8.

Executive Director of Campus Dining Elizabeth Riede wrote in an email the Chick-fil-A expansion is projected to complete in fall 2025. This full-service Chick-fil-A will remain in Sanford Commons on the lower side of Central Dining Hall.

“The renovated restaurant will feature a full Chick-fil-A menu, including breakfast, milkshakes, and seasonal favorites,” Riede wrote in an email. 

The use of dining dollars and campus cash will remain available for the renovated Chick-fil-A restaurant. Students can use their AppCards to purchase meals. 

Riede wrote that the new location will allow customers to “purchase items with the Chick-fil-A mobile app, as well as earn and redeem CFA points on their purchases.”

As for employment, Riede wrote Campus Dining will continue to offer students interested in employment on campus a variety of opportunities. 

“We anticipate that the expanded operations at this location will result in increased employment opportunities,” Riede wrote.

Currently, there is a wall blocking off where the previous restaurant was and a sign explaining renovations are underway.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7400
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Matt Howe
Matt Howe, Associate News Editor
Matt Howe (he/him) is a junior English Creative Writing major from Syracuse, New York. This is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7400
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal