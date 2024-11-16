The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

FARM Cafe 10th anniversary documentary shown at Plemmons Student Union

Colin Wishneski, Reporter
November 15, 2024
F.A.R.M Cafe is located on King Street. They sell local food with no set prices, only donations.

On Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., the Greenbriar Theatre in the Plemmons Student Union hosted a documentary and panel discussion about FARM Cafe, a restaurant and community center on King Street that has been at the core of downtown Boone’s culture since its opening in 2012.

The documentary was directed and produced by Beth Davison, a professor of interdisciplinary studies at App State. It originally premiered in 2022 at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum to celebrate the cafe’s tenth anniversary. The film features the story of the restaurant’s founding, their principles and interviews with employees and customers. The panel featured Davison and Renee Boughman, the founder of the Cafe.

“She’s been a part of the cafe from the beginning,” Boughman said.

Davison, who served as president of the cafe’s board of executives, was able to tell a complex and detailed story of the cafe because of her experience with it.

FARM Cafe’s acronym stands for “Feed All Regardless of Means.” This idea has guided their business from the beginning. They feed anyone who enters the cafe, no questions asked. Donations are encouraged, but they operate on a policy of paying what you can.

This allows a rare opportunity for students and underprivileged members of the community to interact one-on-one, breaking down the divide between the university and the town of Boone.

According to an impact report from FARM Cafe, over $46,000 worth of meals were given to community members at no charge in 2023, and a total of 18,967 meals were served.

Boughman said one of the future goals of the cafe is to start a podcast that covers other cafes around the country that share the same business model.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Colin Wishneski
Colin Wishneski, Reporter
Colin Wishneski (he/him) is a freshman history major. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal