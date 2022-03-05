App State’s Millner named Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year
March 4, 2022
Redshirt senior Jonathan Millner was named 2022 Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year by the league’s head coaches Thursday. A returning All-American, Millner becomes the second Mountaineer in two years to win the honor, following Will Formato in 2021.
Millner amassed a 16-1 record this season and was named SoCon Wrestler of the Month for January. His lone loss was against fellow All-American No. 8 Kyle Parco at the Mountaineer Invitational in November.
He finished 7-0 in conference duals, extending his career SoCon record to a perfect 22-0. Ranked No. 4 at 149 pounds by the NCAA Coaches Panel, he finishes as the highest ranked wrestler in the conference.
Millner was also named to the SoCon all-conference team alongside super senior Thomas Flitz at 174 pounds and eight other conference wrestlers. It’s Millner’s third straight all-conference appearance and Flitz’s second, who was named in 2020.
Flitz went 13-6 overall this season and matched Millner’s conference record with a 7-0 slate.
Other Mountaineers represented Thursday include freshmen Wyatt Miller at 197 pounds and Will Miller at 165 pounds, who were each named to the SoCon all-freshman team. The two tallied records of 11-12 overall and 13-9 overall, respectively.
The Mountaineers look to secure a title in the SoCon Championships at home Saturday at 10 a.m. in Varsity Gym.