App State’s Millner named Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year

Redshirt senior Jonathan Millner was named 2022 Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year by the league’s head coaches Thursday. A returning All-American, Millner becomes the second Mountaineer in two years to win the honor, following Will Formato in 2021.

Millner amassed a 16-1 record this season and was named SoCon Wrestler of the Month for January. His lone loss was against fellow All-American No. 8 Kyle Parco at the Mountaineer Invitational in November.

He finished 7-0 in conference duals, extending his career SoCon record to a perfect 22-0. Ranked No. 4 at 149 pounds by the NCAA Coaches Panel, he finishes as the highest ranked wrestler in the conference.

Millner was also named to the SoCon all-conference team alongside super senior Thomas Flitz at 174 pounds and eight other conference wrestlers. It’s Millner’s third straight all-conference appearance and Flitz’s second, who was named in 2020.

Flitz went 13-6 overall this season and matched Millner’s conference record with a 7-0 slate.

Other Mountaineers represented Thursday include freshmen Wyatt Miller at 197 pounds and Will Miller at 165 pounds, who were each named to the SoCon all-freshman team. The two tallied records of 11-12 overall and 13-9 overall, respectively.

The Mountaineers look to secure a title in the SoCon Championships at home Saturday at 10 a.m. in Varsity Gym.