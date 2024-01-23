The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State’s second matchups for SBC-MAC challenge announced

January 22, 2024

App at a glance: Jan. 24 – 31

January 22, 2024

Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 3: ACADEMIA

January 22, 2024

App State wrestling wins doubleheader over Bulldogs, Pride

January 22, 2024

OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

January 21, 2024

App State men’s basketball wins fourth straight after dismantling Chanticleers

January 21, 2024

Fran Murphy, Reporter
January 22, 2024
Max Sanborn
Junior forward Tre’Von Spillers dunks a ball against Georgia State Jan. 17. The Black and Gold currently sit in first place in the Sun Belt.

App State men’s basketball will take on the Toledo Rockets from the Holmes Convocation Center at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 in their second matchup of the Sun Belt-MAC challenge. The Rockets have won five of their last six contests and are currently tied for second in the MAC.

The women’s team will head on the road to face the Western Michigan Broncos on the same day in what will also be the second challenge matchup for them. The Broncos have won their previous two games and are tied for seventh in the MAC.

The Mountaineer women’s team overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat Ohio in their initial SBC-MAC challenge game. The men’s squad was defeated by Northern Illinois in the first challenge game they competed in. 

The matchups were set based on frequency of past contests, geography and NET rankings, which measures a teams point differential per 100 possessions. 

The App State men’s team is currently 15-4 overall while Toledo sits at 11-7. The women’s team is 10-8, while Western Michigan sits at 7-9. 

In the meantime, the men’s team will look to extend their four game win streak against Georgia Southern Thursday Jan. 25, while the women’s team heads on the road the same day to take on Old Dominion. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+. 
