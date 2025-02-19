App State’s SESL organizes “Honk 4 Healthcare” protest on King Street

App State’s Students for Emancipation and Social Liberation protested the United States healthcare industry Sunday evening at the Boone Town Hall. The event was attended by five members of the organization who read speeches and held up signs on King Street.

The SESL is a student-led organization that operates on social media and through word of mouth. The idea for the protest came from a conversation at a meeting with the Revolutionary Communists of America, another organization at App State. They discussed the recent controversies surrounding the healthcare industry and decided to hold a protest to spread awareness of the cause to reform it.

The group of five stood in front of Town Hall with a wind chill of 9 degrees Fahrenheit and 20 mile-per-hour wind speeds. The conditions only allowed the group to be outside for a little under an hour, but they organized to get their message out to passing pedestrians and cars.

As the speech went on, another protester held up a “Honk 4 Healthcare” sign to passing cars. They counted several car horns in the first few minutes from pickup trucks, Subarus and an ambulance.