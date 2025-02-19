The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State’s SESL organizes “Honk 4 Healthcare” protest on King Street

Colin Wishneski, Reporter
February 19, 2025
Hayden Wittenborn
Demonstrators hold up signs that read “Honk 4 Healthcare” as Watauga Medics drive by on King Street on Feb. 16.
Demonstrators hold up signs in order to protest the healthcare system in the U.S. outside of the Boone Town Hall on Feb. 16. One demonstrator holds a sign that reads “JOIN THE SESL!” which stands for Students for Emancipation and Social Liberation. (Hayden Wittenborn)

App State’s Students for Emancipation and Social Liberation protested the United States healthcare industry Sunday evening at the Boone Town Hall. The event was attended by five members of the organization who read speeches and held up signs on King Street.

The SESL is a student-led organization that operates on social media and through word of mouth. The idea for the protest came from a conversation at a meeting with the Revolutionary Communists of America, another organization at App State. They discussed the recent controversies surrounding the healthcare industry and decided to hold a protest to spread awareness of the cause to reform it.

One protester holds a sign that reads “HEALTHCARE IS A HUMAN RIGHT” during a demonstration against the U.S. healthcare system on King Street on Feb. 16. (Hayden Wittenborn)

The group of five stood in front of Town Hall with a wind chill of 9 degrees Fahrenheit and 20 mile-per-hour wind speeds. The conditions only allowed the group to be outside for a little under an hour, but they organized to get their message out to passing pedestrians and cars.

As the speech went on, another protester held up a “Honk 4 Healthcare” sign to passing cars. They counted several car horns in the first few minutes from pickup trucks, Subarus and an ambulance.

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads “HEALTHY AMERICANS OVER HEALTHY CEO’S” on King Street on Feb. 16. (Hayden Wittenborn)
Colin Wishneski
Colin Wishneski, Reporter
Colin Wishneski (he/him) is a freshman history major. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
