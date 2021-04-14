Appalachian FC announces full schedule, historic first match May 1

Jack Jackson, Reporter
April 14, 2021

Appalachian FC kicks off its inaugural season in the National Premier Soccer League  May 1. Throughout the two-month season, Appalachian FC will play 10 Southeast Conference matches before the postseason. 

Appalachian FC will play all home games at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone with kickoffs at 7 p.m.

Related Stories
Appalachian FC hosted its final open tryout at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone April 3. “Overall it’s been a good two tryouts, I think this one, we really hit the peak in terms of level compared to the first one,” head coach Dale Parker said.
Appalachian FC hosts final tryout, home opener set for May 7
Nearly 40 soccer players came out on Saturday to try out for a spot on Appalachian FC's final roster at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone. “I am very excited this team was made, I always knew we had potential around here,” said Juan Rodriguez, a Boone local who tried out for the team.
Appalachian FC hosts inaugural open tryout
Appalachian FC, Boone's new soccer team that's set to start play in May, announced it's first head coach: former NCAA D-II all-American at Lees-McRae Dale Parker. “Providing the community with a great soccer experience that fills the gap from App State men’s soccer cut is the number one goal,” Parker said.
“An honor and an exciting project:” Dale Parker leads Appalachian FC as first head coach

Head coach Dale Parker says it’s been a fun process preparing for the upcoming season.  

“I like it. I enjoy it. I enjoy the pressure of people wanting this program to win,” Parker said. 

He said there are positives to working in an environment without as much pressure to win. However, as a coach who has found success at the college level, he wants to succeed as he begins coaching at the professional level. 

With the season starting right around the end of many university’s spring semesters, Parker said the most challenging part of preparing for the season has been getting all his players’ connections and chemistry developed in time, as many are finishing their spring semesters of college right around the start of Appalachian FC’s season. 

“Our biggest worry is making sure we have as many players as possible available for our first match,” Parker said.

The team kicks off on the road, facing Metro Louisville FC in Louisville, Kentucky. Then, it plays two friendly matches with the Tri-City Otters May 7 in Boone and at Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City, Tennessee on May 9 in a home-and-home series. Appalachian FC next returns home to face Georgia Revolution FC on May 15.

On May 22, the team begins a two game road trip, first facing LSA Athletico Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia on May 22, followed by a matchup with North Alabama Soccer Coalition on May 29 in Huntsville, Alabama. Appalachian FC returns home on June 5 to face the Metro Louisville Football Club. The team begins another two-game road trip June 11, facing Georgia Storm in Grisham Stadium in Carrollton, Georgia, followed by a match with Georgia Revolution June 12 at Grisham Stadium.

Appalachian FC plays three straight home games to conclude the regular season. North Alabama Soccer Coalition is the first matchup on June 18, followed up by LSA Athletico Lanier on June 26. They look to finish the regular season on July 3 facing off against Georgia Storm.

For tickets and more information, head to https://www.appalachianfc.com/.