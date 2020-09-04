AppalCART+alters+schedules+for+Labor+Day+and+holiday+weekend

AppalCART operations will limit routes and use different schedules for Labor Day weekend.

Director of AppalCART Craig Hughes said the Night Owl Service won’t operate Sept. 4 or 5. The Night Owl Service includes Gold, Pop 105, and Express routes. It operates 10 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Thursday to Friday and 6 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hughes said AppalCART will operate via a “Sunday” schedule both Sept. 6 and 7. Sunday schedules typically run 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. for the NC 105 Lot Shuttle and about 12 p.m.. – 8 p.m. for Pop 105 and for Green routes.

The NC 105 Lot Shuttle won’t run Sept. 6, but will run 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The shuttle passes the NC 105 Lot and Hoey, Trivette, and Mountaineer halls.

AppalCART offices will be closed Monday for the holiday. More information about schedules and routes is available at AppalCART’s website or through their dispatch office at 828-297-1300.