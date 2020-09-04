AppalCART alters schedules for Labor Day and holiday weekend
September 4, 2020
AppalCART operations will limit routes and use different schedules for Labor Day weekend.
Director of AppalCART Craig Hughes said the Night Owl Service won’t operate Sept. 4 or 5. The Night Owl Service includes Gold, Pop 105, and Express routes. It operates 10 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Thursday to Friday and 6 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Hughes said AppalCART will operate via a “Sunday” schedule both Sept. 6 and 7. Sunday schedules typically run 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. for the NC 105 Lot Shuttle and about 12 p.m.. – 8 p.m. for Pop 105 and for Green routes.
The NC 105 Lot Shuttle won’t run Sept. 6, but will run 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The shuttle passes the NC 105 Lot and Hoey, Trivette, and Mountaineer halls.
AppalCART offices will be closed Monday for the holiday. More information about schedules and routes is available at AppalCART’s website or through their dispatch office at 828-297-1300.
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.