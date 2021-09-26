AppHealthcare announces eight COVID-19 clusters, five active cases

AppHealthCare announced the location of eight COVID-19 clusters in Watauga County through their COVID-19 dashboard Friday. The clusters come as cases in Watauga increased by 12 , leading to an active case count of 139 in Watauga County.

The active clusters are as follows:

One active case associated with the App State baseball team. Six are past the isolation period.

One active case associated with the App State wrestling team. Eight are past the isolation period.

12 cases associated with Thunder Hill Residence Hall, with all cases recovered.

Three active cases associated with the Hospitality House. Three are past the isolation period.

Seven cases associated with the Cottages of Boone, with all cases recovered past the isolation period.

Five cases associated with the Standard at Boone, with all cases recovered past the isolation period.

Five cases associated with the Watauga County Detention Center, with all cases recovered.

Eight cases associated with the Goodnight Brothers food processing facility, with all cases recovered.

This information comes as the App State COVID-19 dashboard reports that active student cases have decreased by 24 in the past week, with a 1.8% positive test rate from last week’s on-campus testing.

Clusters are active until there are no cases in the isolation stage for 28 days.

AppHealthCare and the university are providing support to students and staff as they work to identify and reach out to those in close contact.

Student COVID-19 testing is held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, inside Legends from noon to 5 p.m. Students are required to bring their AppCard and have their banner ID ready.