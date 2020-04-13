AppHealthCare confirms eighth case of coronavirus in Watauga County
April 13, 2020
AppHealthCare announced that an eighth Watauga County resident tested positive for COVID-19. The case has a known travel history and is recovering in isolation outside of the state. The local health department staff identified close contacts who are in quarantine.
A positive case count for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties can be found on AppHealthCare’s website.
“We extend our well wishes to this resident and wish them a speedy recovery,” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director.
Gov.Roy Cooper’s announced additional steps to combat COVID-19 in Executive Order 131 announced April 9. The order requires retail stores to implement new social distancing policies, make earlier COVID-19 guidelines mandatory for nursing homes and issue changes to speed up certain benefit payments to those out of work. A frequently asked questions document for the new order can be found here.
