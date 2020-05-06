AppHealthCare confirms ninth COVID-19 case in Watauga County

AppHealthCare confirmed Wednesday that a ninth Watauga County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is related to an ongoing investigation at a food processing plant outside the county that has a known outbreak, according to a press release.

The case and its close contacts are in quarantine.

“As we enter into Phase One of the Governor’s plan for easing restrictions, we want to reiterate the importance of everyone protecting themselves from this virus. If you leave your home, follow the three W’s: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart from others and wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. These are important actions we can all take to protect ourselves and each other. If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider or AppHealthCare to discuss your symptoms to determine whether testing would be appropriate,” Jennifer Greene, health director for AppHealthCare said in the release.

Protect yourself with these preventative measures:

Frequent hand washing

Staying home when you’re sick

Keeping distance from others who are sick

Avoiding touching your face

Cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles

COVID-19 signs & symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you are concerned about symptoms you might be experiencing, you can contact Student Health Service at (828) 262-3100 or AppHealthCare at (828) 264-4995, ext. 0.

Those at higher risk for severe illness include: