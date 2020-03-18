ARHS offers $49 COVID-19 screening

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019

Moss Brennan, Editor in Chief
March 18, 2020

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is rolling out a new service to help test those who believe they have the novel coronavirus.

People who believe they have the coronavirus can visit relymd.com/covidarhs and use the code BEWELLARH for a $49 doctor’s visit.

The initial screening will be with a board-certified physician who will determine if the symptoms require you to be tested.

The most common symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

If the RelyMD physician determines the patient meets the criteria for a test, they will make an appointment for testing in Watauga or Avery County.

If it is determined the patient needs a test, they will travel to the designated site and a staff member will meet them curbside to administer the test.

The person will be instructed to self-quarantine while they await test results. If they test positive, they will be instructed to isolate for 14 days.

More information can be found in this infographic courtesy of ARHS: