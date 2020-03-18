ARHS offers $49 COVID-19 screening
March 18, 2020
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is rolling out a new service to help test those who believe they have the novel coronavirus.
People who believe they have the coronavirus can visit relymd.com/covidarhs and use the code BEWELLARH for a $49 doctor’s visit.
The initial screening will be with a board-certified physician who will determine if the symptoms require you to be tested.
The most common symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If the RelyMD physician determines the patient meets the criteria for a test, they will make an appointment for testing in Watauga or Avery County.
If it is determined the patient needs a test, they will travel to the designated site and a staff member will meet them curbside to administer the test.
The person will be instructed to self-quarantine while they await test results. If they test positive, they will be instructed to isolate for 14 days.
More information can be found in this infographic courtesy of ARHS:
Moss Brennan is a junior journalism major with a minor in media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor...
