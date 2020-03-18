ARHS offers $49 COVID-19 screening

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is rolling out a new service to help test those who believe they have the novel coronavirus.

People who believe they have the coronavirus can visit relymd.com/covidarhs and use the code BEWELLARH for a $49 doctor’s visit.

The initial screening will be with a board-certified physician who will determine if the symptoms require you to be tested.

The most common symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If the RelyMD physician determines the patient meets the criteria for a test, they will make an appointment for testing in Watauga or Avery County.

If it is determined the patient needs a test, they will travel to the designated site and a staff member will meet them curbside to administer the test.

The person will be instructed to self-quarantine while they await test results. If they test positive, they will be instructed to isolate for 14 days.

More information can be found in this infographic courtesy of ARHS: