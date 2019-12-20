Athletics receives $1 million from anonymous donor
December 19, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
App State Athletics has received a $1 million pledge from an anonymous donor. The gift was donated through the “A Mountaineer Impact” initiative which began in February of 2017, according to a press release from athletics.
“We are very thankful for this generous gift that is a boost to our ongoing efforts to enhance the educational and athletic experience of our student athletes,” Athletic Director Doug Gillin said in a press release. “The App State brand is expanding daily with the success of our student-athletes on and off the field. Our supporters continue to step up to the challenge of helping us reach new heights competitively and providing the Mountaineers a world-class experience.”
The goal of the “A Mountaineer Impact” is to raise $60 million. The initiative has raised more than $40 million in less than three years.
In 2017, App State announced that alumnus Mark Ricks had committed $10 million to “A Mountaineer Impact.” Ricks graduated in 1989 with a bachelors degree in criminal justice.
Email: albrightsj@appstate.edu
Twitter: @silasalbright
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.