Blowing Rock Art and History Museum announces additions to its virtual engagement options

Ansley Puckett, A&C Editor
May 13, 2020

The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum announced Friday that in an effort to continue community outreach and promotion of the visual arts, it has created a way for patrons to experience its exhibitions virtually.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum closed March 16, and left visitors with virtual engagement options.

“We may be closed to the public but will be offering a variety of unique ways to engage with our programs and exhibits,” the museum said in an Instagram post.

Courtesy of Blowing Rock Art & History Museum
Neptune by Grey was created during BRAHM’s Young at Art, a community outreach program designed to augment the art curriculum for kindergarten through third grade students at Blowing Rock School.

Through its at-home offerings, BRAHM converted several of its exhibitions into a digital experience, including its “Young at Art Student Spectacular.” The exhibition features artwork from kindergarten through third grade Blowing Rock School students who participated in hands-on art lessons each month.

According to the announcement, Education Center Director, Jennifer Garonzik said, “This year, Young at Art artists took a journey through art history, with stops in Ancient Polynesia, Egypt, Greece, Rome, and Medieval Europe.”

BRAHM will also offer a digital experience of its newest exhibition, “Terra Ludis: Play Ground.” The exhibition “captures the adventurous spirit of the High Country by profiling how nineteen individuals venture to find themselves through outdoor recreation.”  

“Terra Ludis: Play Ground” will be on display until Nov. 28 in the Atwell Gallery.

Courtesy of Ashley Warren
Kelly McCoy, Owner of River Girl Fishing Company, is one of the featured subjects in BRAHM’s latest exhibition, “Terra Ludis: Play Ground,” which can be experienced online until the museum reopens.

“Branching Out: Works in Wood from North Carolina,” the museum’s largest exhibition, will also be featured online through BRAHM at-home offerings and features a “diverse selection of work, ranging from wooden furniture to sculpture, as well as a variety of types of wood and techniques used to create these contemporary works.”

Dianna Cameron, the museum’s curator said, “Even though the community may not be able to view this exhibition in person right now, we’re doing our best to make sure everyone can experience this exhibition through video tours, photographs, artists websites, and more online.”

The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will remain closed until “it is safe to gather in public.”

Online versions of  BRAHM’s exhibitions can be viewed at: https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/exhibitions

