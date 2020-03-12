Boone cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Rail Jam over coronavirus concerns

The Town of Boone canceled the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Rail Jam and next week’s town council meetings, Mayor Rennie Brantz told The Appalachian.

“Because of the growing coronavirus crisis, the town has canceled the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Rail Jam and next week’s Town Council meetings,” Brantz said in an email. “I suspect that other events will be canceled as well.”

The town also created an emergency task force to deal with unexpected developments.

Brantz also said town manager John Ward will release more information this afternoon.

The parade was scheduled for March 14. The Jones House posted on its website that, “After consulting with state officials and healthcare workers, we feel that this decision is the best one to ensure the health and well-being of our community and visitors.”

This is a developing story.