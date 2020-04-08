Boone Police Chief announces May retirement

Boone Police Department Chief of Police, Dana Crawford, announced his retirement from the role March 27. But, he said he plans to continue “making a contribution to the law enforcement profession in the area.”

Effective May 1, Crawford will leave BPD after serving as chief of police since 2009 and move on to a full-time position in law enforcement instruction. He will be the new director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy at Mayland Community College in Avery County.

Crawford first discussed retirement with Boone Town Manager John Ward, and broke the news to his staff at BPD once the decision was finalized.

Crawford has been eligible for retirement benefits for two years, he said.

“I was just waiting on another opportunity, something with different challenges,” Crawford said.

Crawford thinks he will bring experience, credibility and integrity to the department at Mayland Community College after his 32 years of experience in law enforcement and 25 years of experience teaching criminal justice.

“It’s all I’ve ever done, and I love it,” Crawford said. “So, taking this position at Mayland Community College helps me stay in the field and helps me develop new officers.”

Crawford said he would be happy to be in the new position for several years and hopes to build the program into a “very substantial standard training academy.”

Crawford said he has received well wishes from the BPD staff and Boone community, and understands it is time for someone new to take on the role.

“At some point, it’s time for someone else to come along with new ideas, that have a new way of doing things, to go the next mile,” Crawford said.

While the replacement of the position is up to the town manager, Crawford believes the staff at BPD has been trained well to fill in new roles as others leave, he said.