BREAKING: App State parts ways with Clark

App State has parted ways with head football coach Shawn Clark, according to App State Athletics.

The news originally came from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on X.

Clark recorded a 40-24 record over the course of six years as head coach of the Mountaineers.

He led the team to two conference championship game appearances, four bowl game appearances and three bowl wins during his tenure.

“Shawn is a true Mountaineer,” said Athletic Director Doug Gillin. “He has given his heart and soul to his alma mater.”

This comes after a 5-6 season, where the Mountaineers failed to make a bowl game for the second time in three years.

“The expectation for App State Football is to annually compete for a conference championship,” Gillin said. “We have commenced a national search to quickly find the next leader of App State Football.”