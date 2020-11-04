BREAKING: Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection in North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper won his race for reelection in North Carolina Tuesday night.

Cooper (D) won his campaign against current Lt. Gov. Dan Forest by just over 247,000 votes with 94% of votes in, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Cooper, a North Carolina native, has served as the state’s governor since 2017. Cooper attended UNC Chapel Hill and later served in the state’s house of representatives and Senate. He also served as the state’s attorney general before his race for governor.