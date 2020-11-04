BREAKING: Virginia Foxx wins 5th Congressional District

The North Carolina 5th U.S. Congressional District incumbent, Virginia Foxx, has defeated App State alumnus, David Wilson Brown. The long-serving GOP member has been in Congress since 2004, serving nine terms.

With 67% of votes, Foxx won the 5th Congressional District with 256,918 votes, while Brown had 116,750 votes.

Foxx first got involved in public office in 1968, when she worked at App State and was a member of the League of Women Voters.