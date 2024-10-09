The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Classes set to resume Oct. 16 after cancelation

Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
October 9, 2024
The west side of App State’s Boone campus is pictured above. Photo courtesy of Chase Reynolds

Updated at 11:50 p.m.

According to an update sent by Interim Chancellor Heather Norris Tuesday, App State classes are set to resume after Fall Break on Oct. 16. This comes after cancellation for more than two weeks due to damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The email said the decision to resume classes was made during a meeting in conjunction with leaders from the Town of Boone, the Boone Chamber of Commerce and Watauga County.

Academic Affairs will work individually with students to ensure they “are able to be successful,” according to the email. 

Condition 3 is set to end Friday at 5 p.m. and will be replaced with Adverse Weather Conditon 1 until further notice. The university’s web pages will be updated with additional information. Updates will also be sent directly to students, faculty and staff.

An email sent Wednesday said students should continue to monitor their email and ASULearn. Students are encouraged to reach out faculty or department chairs if in-person or remote learning is not an option.

Faculty members can use Zoom as an option for synchronous meetings and ASULearn asynchronous learning and communication tools, according to Wednesday’s email.

Students who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene and are in need of financial support are advised to visit App State’s Disaster Relief Hub in room 324 of the Plemmons Student Union. Additional resources such as counseling, legal and emergency management services will also be provided through the hub.

The email encouraged students to limit individualized and nonessential travel, be mindful of the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and to support local businesses as they return to the area. 

“We feel fortunate we were able to help provide immediate emergency resources to the community and serve as a bridge, as additional resources become operational,” the email said. “We remain committed to our community.”

In the email, Norris thanked the university community and others such as emergency responders, utility workers, law enforcement agencies, medical personnel, local leadership and elected officials and volunteers for their support and work toward the community’s recovery.

