Community square dancing brings ‘unconditional happiness’ to Todd

Nestled in the heart of the mountains on the line of Watauga and Ashe counties, Todd Mercantile is home to community square dancing on the second Friday of each month. The small, old-timey and family-oriented store bursts at the seams with people eager to participate in one of Appalachia’s oldest traditions.

Julie Shepherd-Powell, assistant professor in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, is in the rotation of local square dancing “callers.” Callers are responsible for helping the dancers learn the steps and timing while the music plays.

Shepherd-Powell said that in addition to the caller teaching at each event, the advanced dancers on the floor help beginners learn as well.

“It’s a really welcoming environment,” said Shepherd-Powell.

Shepherd-Powell said that with technology, traditions can fall away, so continuing to provide space for people to engage and learn about square dancing is highly celebrated. She also added that continuing the tradition is special and important for people who remember older generations of their family participating in it.

Cecil Gurganus, a local musician, said the music they play during the dancing is commonly confused with Bluegrass.

“Bluegrass is more of a performance music, and Old-Time music, really, a lot of it’s made for dancing,” Gurganus said.

Gurganus teaches traditional Appalachian music through a program called Junior Appalachian Musicians at the Jones House Cultural Center. He said he hopes for the younger generation to continue learning the historical style.

“I was there once, you know, like 45 years ago,” Gurganus said. “I was just learning how to play from older people.”

Elias Goebeler, a senior chemistry major, grew up in Todd and would attend square dances with his dad frequently when he was younger.

“There weren’t very many people to hang out with my age,” Goebeler said. “This was sort of a bit of a gathering place to see other kids in the community.”

He said that at an earlier age, it was a bit more nerve racking to try to join in on the dances. With time, he eventually got more and more brave, and now dances with his girlfriend, who he met while square dancing.

Will Johnson and Sarah Zurhellen, owners of Todd Mercantile, said they bought the store in June 2023 after about a year-long buying process. They said they were able to reopen it in July 2023 after the shop never fully recovered from the pandemic.

Additionally, they said they were able to start the process of bringing the square dancing back in October with the help of band members like Gurganus after receiving multiple community requests.

Zurhellen said one of their favorite memories from the square dancing events was watching her 3-year-old participate in a children’s circle one night.

“She considers all the old men who hang out on the porch her ‘porch friends’ and all the kids who live in Todd the ‘Todd kid friends,’” Zurhellen said. “I grew up in a very small town, so I like the idea of raising a child who has friends of all ages and really considers them friends.”

George Keel, along with other ‘porch friends,’ used the most recent square dance to try to help register new voters before the deadline in October.

“I believe everybody should support whoever they want to support,” Keel said. “I was in the military, and I pretty much fought for your right to do that.”

While this was the first time they campaigned for voting, the group of friends said reaching the younger generation of people like App State students is important to them.

“This is our little corner of the world,” Keel said. “We want to make sure everybody here is aware of what’s going on in the world and wants to do something.”

John Lee, who has been visiting the store for about 13 years, is another one of the store’s regular ‘porch friends.’

“The porch is kind of a special place for us,” Lee said. “We call it the listening porch, and we gather all ages and all walks of life.”

Lee said that he was first invited to the square dances by some friends who were regular attendees, but he was skeptical to join in on the tradition. However, once he got his foot in the door, he was hooked.

“It’s almost unconditional happiness,” Lee said. “It’s like when you ride a ride at a carnival or a small race car. You can’t get the smile off your face.”

About six years ago, Lee had an Intracerebral Hemorrhage, a subtype of stroke that the National Institutes of Health reports comprises 10-15% of all strokes.

“I’m an athlete, and an artist, and a ping pong player and I play saxophone, and that’s all affected by this,” Lee said.

“So I can’t do certain things that I could do, and that is so hard.”

While he is now seldom able to participate in the actual square dancing of the event, he still attends because of the community the occasion provides.

Lee said since the right side of his body was more affected by the stroke, a taxing process was relearning how to draw with his left hand. His napkin drawings are now a part of the display behind the counter at the Todd Mercantile, and some of his other artwork is sold at the store.

Along with the physical aspect of having to relearn how to do things differently and losing some abilities entirely, Lee said the psychological effects are equally as challenging, but being in attendance with the square dancing community helps a lot.