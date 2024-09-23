The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App at a glance: Sept. 23-29

Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
September 23, 2024
Rian Hughes

Monday, Sept. 23

Stress Management Workshop

Academic Success and Resilience is hosting a stress management workshop for students to manage stress to their advantage and build positive self-care behaviors that promote good decision-making. The workshop is from 5-6 p.m. in DD Dougherty.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Leave No Trace Clinic

The Recreation Management Association is hosting a clinic partnered with Environmental Education Skills where students can learn about lowering their waste footprint and receive a “Leave No Trace” certificate. The clinic is from 3:30-5 p.m. in Holmes Convocation Center.

 

Faculty-Led Education Abroad Programs Expo

The Office of International Programs is hosting an expo where students can learn more about the 25 FLEAP programs App State offers and chat with professors who will be leading trips in the spring and summer. The event is from 4-6 p.m. in the Parkway Ballroom in Plemmons Student Union.

 

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Student Made Popup

Student Made is hosting a pop-up shop highlighting small businesses that sell crochet clothes, magnets, stickers and more. The event is from 1-4 p.m. in the student union. 

 

Latin Hispanic Heritage Festival

CelebrateNational Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latin Hispanic Alliance’s annual Latin Hispanic Heritage Festival. The festival will feature dances, tote bag painting and famous dishes from various Latin and Hispanic countries. The event is from 5-8 p.m. on Sanford Mall. 

 

Thursday, Sept. 26

Founder’s Day Celebration

To honor App State’s founders and the first day of classes in 1899, join Interim Chancellor Heather Norris for the Founder’s Day bell ringing at Founders Plaza from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Following the bell-ringing ceremony, celebrate 125 years of App State with pizza, games, music and free t-shirts on Sanford Mall from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 

 

Friday, Sept. 27

Family Weekend AppalFest and Handmade Market

Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting AppalFest from 4-6 p.m. on Sanford Mall to celebrate the fall season. Following AppalFest is the handmade market from 5-7 p.m. in the International Hallway where students and family can find small trinkets, keepsakes and art pieces to decorate their homes and dorm rooms.

 

Saturday, Sept. 28

App State vs. Liberty University

Make your way to Kidd Brewer Stadium Saturday for the Family Weekend home game against Liberty University. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and tailgating on Sanford Mall and Peacock Lot will lead up to kickoff.

 

Sunday, Sept. 29

Appalachian Symphony Orchestra

Hayes School of Music is hosting a free concert in Rosen Concert Hall featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No.5; Britten’s Serenade for tenor, horn and strings; and “Thaw,” which is composed by App State’s own faculty composer Roger Zare. The concert is from 6-7:30 p.m. and will also be live-streamed.

