OPINION: 5-year-olds are living life the right way

Have you ever watched a 5-year-old live their life? They wake up excited to seize the day, demand snacks and often declare themselves a superhero just because they want to.

Then there are adults, on the other hand, who spend all day doomscrolling, overanalyzing every text and email and questioning everything they do. Looking at it, the five-year-olds have life figured out, and adults should start taking notes.

When you talk to a 5-year-old, it will usually be the most blunt and honest conversation you have that day. They don’t spend hours on end thinking through every meaning of a message before they send it, or continuously replaying an awkward moment in their head for hours after. They express their emotions — whether happy, sad or frustrated — with no fear of judgment or embarrassment.

The lesson to learn here is to stop overcomplicating communication and embrace honesty in your life. If you want to say something: say it. If you want to cry: cry. Be honest in your emotions and try to stop looking for outside validation for your feelings.

Playtime is a 5-year-old’s nonnegotiable, and they are better off for it. Kids have hobbies, whether it’s playing outside, coloring or talking about dinosaurs for hours. Adults tend to forget the aspect of play as they get older. Everyone is so focused on deadlines, work and school that the second you take a day off, you feel overwhelming guilt for it. Make time for that hobby you threw in the back of the closet, go running and draw dinosaurs again. Do something for you without feeling any type of guilt. You are a kid too, just with some adult responsibilities.

A 5-year-old may be one of the most inquisitive humans you will ever meet. They ask “why?” about everything they see or hear. They ask because they want to learn and aren’t ashamed of the fact they don’t know.

Ask yourself, when did you stop asking questions? Or better yet, why did you stop asking questions? You may be scared of looking unintelligent or unknowledgeable on the topic, but who cares? How can you ever be expected to learn without asking questions?

Curiosity is key to this life, and losing it would be devastating. Your heart, mind and soul are the things that come up with the questions you believe make you weak to ask. All those things deserve a child’s curiosity to stay and flourish for your adult responsibilities. Ask questions, stay curious and try a million new things.

One second a 5-year-old could be crying over spilled ice cream, and five minutes later they are playing outside like it’s the best day of their life. They move on and don’t settle in their mishaps.

Adults let regret ruin their days, weeks or even lives. Things happen, and processing the feelings can be difficult, but do you really want to let a mistake ruin your life? It’s time to let small missteps go and realize it is your first time living too. Take the misstep as a lesson and go start a new chapter in your life. Letting go and moving on is okay.

Hearing 5-year-olds complete a small chore or task will have you believing they clinched a gold medal in the Olympics. It is time to start celebrating small wins in this life and not just huge, life-altering events for ourselves and others. Celebrate waking up, getting out of bed, making coffee, getting to class, finishing a semester, going on a run and other small wins. Celebrate positive progress, no matter how small you perceive it to be.

Yes, you are an adult with adult responsibilities, and that can be scary. Having those responsibilities doesn’t mean life has to be so serious all the time. You are a human being who deserves to nourish your inner child. Remember some of these things and try to integrate them into your joyful life. Life is serious — that doesn’t mean you have to be!