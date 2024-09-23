Hot and cold: A fashion lookbook for Boone’s unpredictable weather

From an early morning chill to the sweltering mid-afternoon heat, here is a guide to staying fashionable despite Boone’s fickle weather. To avoid getting sweat stains in a classroom with no A/C or shivering on your walk to class, layers will be your best friend. When it comes to layering, think of a starting base layer and build off of that.

Build with the basics:

Here are some staples you may already have hanging in your closet that can be easily stacked upon one another. Most of which can be put on or taken off as needed given Boone’s indecisive weather.

Tank tops, T-shirts, tube tops and baby tees are all pieces that can be worn over or under other items. For example, you can pair a tighter long sleeve with a fitted T-shirt layered over top, you can have a pop of color underneath or on top, the choice is yours. You could also wear a fitted T-shirt with a tank top layered over top, the color combination is also versatile.

Dresses and skirts are a great starting point. They are a lightweight, breathable underpinning for outfits during warm weather.

Mesh tops are a great option for more coverage and can be easily layered over top or underneath in case you start to break a sweat.

Wrap sweaters, button ups and downs, cardigans and flannels are all a great option to layer fashionably because they compliment outfits in a more chic way than a hooded zip up.

Knitted vests are also a great staple for layering over T-shirts or long sleeves in order to create texture and keep you warm.

Accessories:

Accessories can transfigure a plain outfit to the next level with pops of color, patterns, prints and flashes of metal, or whatever your jewelry preference may be.

To brighten your outfit with a pop of color, couple it with tights or some fun and funky socks. A few options include red, striped or lace. A few simple staples you can add on to most, if not all, outfits include a belt, a light scarf or you can throw on a pair of sunglasses to avoid awkward eye contact with your campus nemesis.

While it’s still really warm out, opt for really light fabrics, stay away from knit scarves and wear fabrics like faux silk or cloth. Play around with the length, if it’s short tie it into an ascot or if it’s longer throw it over your shoulder.

For shoes, you can wear tall socks with loafers or flats. Or for a statement piece, throw on a pair of tall boots. For a good ole pair of stompers pair Dr. Martens with almost any outfit.

Out with the old and in with the redo:

Repurpose your wardrobe by spicing up what you already have hanging in your closet or swing by a local thrift store to grab a few items. Snag a pair of kitchen scissors you have lying around and get to cropping.

For a low stakes revamp, grab your ex’s T-shirt that’s been sitting in the back of your closet and cut the collar into an off-the-shoulder top. You can also grab an old pair of pants and turn them into a pair of shorts. A few options include khakis, cargos, jeans or sweats. You can also get a pack of Hanes White Tank Undershirts to use as a lightweight top that can be cropped or worn as is. We can reclaim this notorious gym bro staple and look good while doing it.

Swing by your local thrift stores to find all your layering needs. Some options include Anna Banana’s, Ram’s Rack, Thrift-Smith Vintage or Goodwill. Pinterest is a great way to find outfit inspiration curated to your unique style.

Layering, layering and more layering:

Now that we’ve got the basics down it’s time to put it all together. Here are a few outfit suggestions that mix and match some of the various pieces listed above, and could be great to try while you navigate Boone’s ever-changing weather.

For skirts and dresses, take notes from Cher Horowitz and have your “Clueless” moment by wearing a lightweight mesh long-sleeve with a tank or bandeau underneath, which could also be worn with a skirt or shorts.

Turn a classic into more of an eclectic outfit like style icon Carrie Bradshaw. Throw a long-sleeve white button down over a tank with a pop of color or lace underneath and top it all off with a skirt.

For pants and shorts, another outfit you can put together is a baby tee or tank top with mini shorts and a tall boot for a statement piece. This can be paired with an open or closed shrug sweater.