Cornhole and Caramel Apples: APPS Hosts AppalFest

Kara Haselton, Photo Editor
September 22, 2021

Boone is known for its fall weather and activities, and AppalFest is App State’s contribution to the autumnal celebrations. After a year and a half of events being held virtually, 2021’s AppalFest was hosted by Appalachian Popular Programming Society’s Special Events Council on Sanford Mall. A variety of tents were set up around Sanford Mall with personalized goods, food, games, and blow-ups to help students enjoy themselves and take a break from academics.

Carolyn Coldiron, chairperson of APPS Special Events Council, said she was “excited to do this event again” in person after AppalFest was forced to resort to online programming last year when the pandemic was at its height. (Kara Haselton)
APPS set up tents around Sanford Mall offering goods from cotton candy and apple cider to personalized street signs and decals. (Kara Haselton)
Freshmen Mollie Gilliam, Belen Akers, and Delaney Konieczkn enjoy the Most Fun Photo Booth, Sept. 17 during AppalFest. (Kara Haselton)
Dylan Rowe, “Twist the Balloon Man,” engaged with the consistently long line of students waiting for his balloon creations throughout the afternoon. (Kara Haselton)
Several blow-up activities were run by APPS members, much to the enjoyment of many students, including junior Madeline Duvall. (Kara Haselton)

