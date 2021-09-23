Cornhole and Caramel Apples: APPS Hosts AppalFest

Boone is known for its fall weather and activities, and AppalFest is App State’s contribution to the autumnal celebrations. After a year and a half of events being held virtually, 2021’s AppalFest was hosted by Appalachian Popular Programming Society’s Special Events Council on Sanford Mall. A variety of tents were set up around Sanford Mall with personalized goods, food, games, and blow-ups to help students enjoy themselves and take a break from academics.

