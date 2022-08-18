Curing boredom: Fall semester event calendar

August:

Aug. 22: First Day of Classes

Hey Mountaineers, get ready and gear up for the first day of fall classes.

Aug. 25: Old-Time Jams at the Jones House

Whether a musician or just there for a good jam session, head to The Jones House on King Street. This event is hosted every Thursday from 7-10 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Aug. 26: Mindful Moment

The James Center for Student Success and Advising will host a Mindful Moment meditation session every Friday at 8:30 a.m. Join Mindful Moment to relieve some stress and bring yourself peace of mind through these calming sessions.

Aug. 27-28: Railroad Heritage Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad

Head over to Tweetsie Railroad to celebrate Railroad Heritage Weekend. Seeing the historic steam engines at Tweetsie will be a blast from the past and an old-timey adventure for the weekend. The park will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. allowing a full day of fun.

September:

Sept. 2: Tales at the Hill

Every first Friday of the month Mystery Hill holds Tales at the Hill. An event for story lovers of folklore and more. Head over to the Dougherty House at Mystery Hill from 2 – 4 p.m. to hear stories that have been passed down for generations.

Sept. 2: First Friday Art Crawl

Every first Friday of the month from February through December First Friday Art Crawl will be presented by Downtown Boone Development Association. Head on over to the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on King Street or the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House Cultural & Community Center from 5 – 8 p.m. to feast your eyes on the art pieces on display.

Sept. 3: App State Football vs. UNC Chapel Hill

It’s game day. Try and snag a ticket and head to Kidd Brewer Stadium at noon to support the Mountaineers.

Sept. 5: Antlers and Acorns: The Boone Songwriters Festival

Working Title Farm presents Antlers & Acorns: The Boone Songwriters Festival. This is a festival where songwriters come to be with like minds and maybe even find some inspiration. From 6 – 11 p.m., explore King and Howard Street to dive into the world of songwriters and music.

Sept. 8: App State University Women’s Soccer vs. ETSU

Head over to the Appalachian Soccer Stadium at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex to support the Mountaineers who will be playing against ETSU.

Sept. 11: Blowing Rock Concerts in the Park

Join friends, neighbors and locals for an evening at Memorial Park in Blowing Rock. From 4 – 6 p.m. there will be a variety of music and entertainment suitable for friends and family of all ages to enjoy their time.

Sept. 17: App State Football vs. Troy

It’s another home game at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Dress in App State gear, grab a ticket and support the Mountaineers for kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: An Evening with NC Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green

The North Carolina Poet Laureate is coming to Blowing Rock to speak and share her experience and wisdom. This is an event poetry lovers simply cannot miss. Head over to Blowing Rock Art & History Museum from 6 – 7 p.m. and purchase a ticket for $8 to see Jaki Shelton Green.

Sept. 23: Ghost Train

From Sept. 23 through Oct. 29, every week on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 – 11 p.m. head to Tweetsie Railroad to get a spooky scare. Tweetsie will be transformed from its Wild West theme to a haunted park where people of all ages can come to get into the Halloween spirit.

Sept. 24: Once Upon a Murder

Attention all true crime junkies or criminal justice majors — Mystery Hill is hosting Murder at the Hill, an interactive murder mystery dinner theater experience. This event is bring your own beer and those who attend will be assigned a character within the plot and aim to uncover the murderer. Purchase your ticket for $49.95 and enjoy a night of dining and detecting.

Sept. 29: African American Contributions to Southern Appalachian Dance

Head to the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. to learn about how African American influence contributed to Southern Appalachian dance. Attendance cost is $8, and the presentation covers music and dance traditions of southern Appalachia with influences from European, African and Native American culture.

October:

Oct. 1: Art in the Park

From 10 a.m – 5 p.m., head to Park Avenue at Downtown Blowing Rock for Art in the Park. This event is free to the public and is an opportunity for local and regional artists to showcase their work. Fellow artists can present their work and art appreciators can shop for jewelry, pottery, photography, paintings and more.

Oct. 2: Blowing Rock Concerts in the Park

Once again, join friends, neighbors and locals for an evening at the Memorial Park in Blowing Rock. From 4 – 6 p.m. there will be a variety of music and entertainment suitable for friends and family of all ages to enjoy their time.

Oct. 7: App State University Field Hockey vs. Bellarmine

From 5 – 8 p.m. grab a student ticket and support the Mountaineers Women’s field hockey team.

Oct. 15-16: Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival

It’s that time of the year, folks — the Woolly Worm Festival is here once again. Head to the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School Oct. 15 – 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days to celebrate the Woolly Worms. Admission is $6 cash and $7 credit for adults.

Oct. 19: App State Football vs. Georgia State

Make sure to grab a student ticket and go to Kidd Brewer Stadium for kickoff at 1 p.m. to support the Mountaineers.

Oct. 25: Fall Sustainability Film Series

Attention film lovers — head to Greenbrier Theater Oct. 25 from 7 – 9 p.m. to watch “Angel of Alabama,” a film by Elijah Yetter-Bowman and many other contributors. A discussion will follow the viewing to analyze the film.

Oct. 31: Halloween

Mountaineers, it’s time to dress up in your best costumes and have fun. But remember to stay safe.

November:

Nov. 5: Spooky Duke Annual Race

The Spooky Duke Annual 5K/10K Race is here once again. Sign up for either the 5K or the 10K and show up in costume to race. Adults, children and pets are all welcome to join the fun. All proceeds from the race will benefit Parent to Parent FSN-High Country.

Oct. 9: Western Piedmont Symphony Orchestra

Head to the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts to see the Western Piedmont Symphony perform. Admission is $5 per person for groups smaller than 25 and $3 per person for groups 25 or more.

Nov. 16-19: App State Volleyball Sun Belt Conference

The Sun Belt Volleyball Conference championship games are here. Make sure to pay attention to these dates and rally behind the team to support the Mountaineers.

Nov. 20: Steely Pan Steel Band

The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and the Hayes School of Music presents Steely Pan Steel Band, a steel drum ensemble. Students and music lovers can come to the Schaefer Center from 2 – 3:30 p.m. and attend the concert for free admission. For those who can’t make it, no worries, the concert will be livestreamed online.

Nov. 29: Fall Sustainability Film Series

Attention film lovers — Another Fall Sustainability Film is being presented in the Fall Sustainability Film Series. Head to Greenbrier Theater Nov. 29 7 – 9 p.m. to watch “The Ants & the Grasshopper,” a film by Raj Patel and Zak Piper and narrated by Anita Chitaya and Peter Mazunda. A discussion will follow after to analyze the film.

December:

Dec. 1: That’s a WrAPP

Attention fall graduating seniors — commencement is just around the corner. Before leaving, make sure to visit the graduation expo put together by the App State Alumni Association for App State seniors.

Dec. 6: Last Day of Fall Semester Classes

You did it, Mountaineers. Another semester of classes have finished, and now it’s time to focus on finals.