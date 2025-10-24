‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Holding space for ‘‘Wicked’ Night’

“‘Wicked’ Night” on “Dancing with the Stars” brought theatrics and gravity-defying scores. Couples were tasked with performing routines to songs from the movie-musical “Wicked,” and the upcoming “Wicked: For Good.”

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of when each contestant performed. “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu was the guest judge for this week, making scores out of 40 instead of the usual 30. Scores were combined with last week’s results due to the non-elimination episode.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: Score 28/40 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Dancing contemporary to “The Wizard And I” by Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, Hoying and Arnold challenged Elphaba’s imagination of what the wizard could be in “Wicked.” The judges loved Hoying’s enthusiasm but found his transitions to be shaky, advising him to work on his arm control. The pair was awarded four sevens, making their final score a 58/80.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Score 35/40 (9, 9, 8, 9)

Dancing a jazz to “What Is This Feeling?” by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Earle and Chmerkovskiy brought the musical comedy to life. The judges said it wasn’t Earle’s most difficult dance, but it was definitely her best. They praised the storytelling and animation through her movements and facial expressions, awarding the couple three nines and one eight. Their final score was 70/80.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Score 36/40 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Irwin and Carson performed a jazz routine to “Dancing Through Life” by Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo. The judges were starstruck by Irwin’s joyful and theatrical performance, telling him to change his hiking boots to Broadway shoes. They awarded the couple four nines, making their final score 71/80.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Score 39/40 (10, 9, 10, 10)

Leavitt and Ballas danced a high-energy quickstep to “Popular” by Ariana Grande. The judges said Leavitt brought a perfect blend of technical prowess and art, as well as emotive performance. The judges awarded the couple three 10s and one nine, marking the first couple to be awarded a 10 this season. Their cumulative score was 72/80.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Score 32/40 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Efron and Karagach danced a rumba to “I’m Not That Girl” by Cynthia Erivo. The judges appreciated Efron’s attention to detail and highlighted his progression and growth so far. Though they loved his extended line and frame, they said he lost control of his hips and foot placement in the middle of the dance. The judges awarded the duo four eights, making their cumulative score 68/80.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Score 27/40 (7, 6, 7, 7)

Richter and Slater performed a jazz to “One Short Day” by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel and Michael McCorry Rose. The judges said even Oz couldn’t have created a better illusion, as Richter was on time — what they called a “miracle.” The pair was awarded three sevens and one six, making their final score 51/80, landing them at the bottom of the leaderboard this week.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Score 36/40 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Dancing contemporary to “Defying Gravity” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Hendrix and Bersten brought “Wicked” to life. Hendrix discussed her struggles with her injuries from being hit by a car in the past, explaining that she wanted this dance to portray her overcoming the injury. After a daring routine, Hendrix had a big finish for the battle cry as she ascended into the sky, green lighting taking over her skin in true Elphaba fashion. The judges said Hendrix defied the odds with her performance, awarding the couple four nines, making their final score 66/80.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Score 32/40 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Affleck and Ravnik performed a foxtrot to “As Long As You’re Mine” by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey. The judges found her making simpler steps with more texture and nuance but felt she had more work to do overall. They enjoyed seeing her more aggressive, vulnerable and messy and awarded the pair four eights. Their cumulative score was 61/80.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Score 36/40 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Performing an Argentine tango to “No Good Deed” by Cynthia Erivo, Fishel and Pashkov proved their versatility after the judges’ critiques last week. Fishel was ready to show the “opposite of Topanga” with this dance, which the judges appreciated. They said this was her “breakthrough night,” as she put passion and drama into a pure, real Argentine tango. The judges advised her not to let her posture constrict her and to increase the intensity of her movements, awarding the couple four nines. Their final score was 65/80.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Score 39/40 (10, 9, 10, 10)

Chiles and Sosa performed a rumba to “For Good” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The duo was “holding space” for each other during the dance, which the judges called “perfection.” They saw Chiles’ movements rush throughout her entire body, using her hips to ground her as she flowed across the stage. They wanted to see more emotion in her dancing, awarding the pair three 10s and one nine, making their cumulative score 71/80.

Elimination

After a night of dancing through life, seven couples were called “safe,” and three remained. Richter, Hoying and Efron — along with their respective partners — landed in the bottom three, with Hoying and Arnold going home. A shocked audience could be seen as Richter survived another week. Next week will feature haunting dances and spooky soundtracks for “Halloween Night.”