Wiggling into the 48th annual Woolly Worm Festival

Saturday and Sunday the lawn of the Historic Banner Elk School turned into a bustling event featuring crafts, handmade goods, live music, festival food and the main event — the woolly worm race.

The 48th Annual Woolly Worm Festival was hosted by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.

A large booth offered those attending the festival a chance to purchase a woolly worm of their own. Competitors carefully chose their woolly worms at the provided booth to face off in one of the many daily races, hoping their worm would be the first to cross the finish line.

Races were held both days with a grand prize of $1000 on Saturday and $500 on Sunday. Each heat consists of 25 worms, beginning at 10 a.m. Races continued throughout the day, with the grand winner announced in the afternoon.

The line for participants to register their worms was filled with excited families. Saturday’s winner was Maribel Murphy from Indiana with her worm, Billy, who predicts a chilly and snowy winter this year, particularly in the earlier and later parts of the season.

Fun is not the only reason for this event. Organizers and volunteers value it as a key part of their community’s life.

Victoria Bowman, executive director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and Woolly Worm Festival chairperson, said she holds a special place in her heart for this event. Bowman, who relocated with her family to Avery County from Florida four years ago, believes the event provides a sense of community for those in the area.

“It is an opportunity to be a connection point within our community,” Bowman said. “I really, really believe in the people in this area, especially in Avery County, and I think that it is mission-critical for us to continue to pour into each other and create these genuine relationships, and I think the festival helps do that.”

After canceling last year’s festival due to Hurricane Helene, this year’s festivities were intended to compensate for the missed time.

“The cycle this year was two-years long so we really aimed high and attempted to make the mark on elevating the experience as much as possible,” Bowman said.

Shawn Stricklen, a local of Banner Elk and volunteer race emcee, said the Woolly Worm Festival is a family tradition, something that has continued since his childhood. The festival is heavily centered around the youth of Avery County and draws many youth attendees each year.

Bowman agreed, adding that her favorite part of the festival is witnessing the kids interacting with their community.

“I mean that’s why we do it to begin with,” Bowman said. “The festival is a massive financial opportunity for the youth of Avery County. I love raising my boys here. It really really, it matters. You make an impact with the smallest things.”

All proceeds from the festival are given back to the community to enhance schools, children’s programs and to promote business and tourism in Avery County according to their website.

On the second day of the festival, a rainy forecast and stormy skies threatened to dampen the day, but attendees showed up prepared with umbrellas, rain jackets and hoodies. Due to the worsening weather, organizers decided to close the festival early at 2 p.m., instead of the anticipated 4 p.m.

Despite the weather, a dedicated booth to purchase woolly worm memorabilia was accompanied by many different vendors including local artists, creators, crafts, treats and food.

Adam Binder, who has been involved with the festival as a volunteer for 16 years, is the “Mr. Woolly Worm.” Binder is the successor to Roy Krege, who died in June after carrying the role for 39 years. Binder’s title distinguishes him as the official commentator of the woolly worm races.

“We call the races almost like horse races, where we are using their names and just having fun calling who’s in the lead and winning,” Binder said.

Bill Lord and Sue Grant, who work with Roan Mountain Honey, were part of the vendors, selling honey they had produced on the slopes of Buladean. Grant said she enjoys how the simple act of racing worms provides a sense of community and uplifts the spirit of those in attendance.

“My greatest joy is seeing that people leave the festival with a smile,” Binder said.