Davis-Gaither represents App State at Reese’s Senior Bowl

Former App State outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither took part in the most prestigious college football all-star game Jan. 25: the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Davis-Gaither competed against some of the top NFL talent in the country during the week of practices and workouts leading up to the game itself. Included on the roster of selected players were Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and UCLA running back Joshua Kelley.

Davis-Gaither was a part of the South team that ultimately fell to the North 31-17. He recorded 6.5 tackles in the game, which was the second most on the team.

But the game itself isn’t the only important aspect of competing at the Senior Bowl. Invitees are closely evaluated by NFL scouts, and it’s a great time for players to build their draft stock.

As a fifth-year senior for the Mountaineers in 2019, Davis-Gaither was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and he helped lead the team to its fifth-straight bowl win and fourth-straight Sun Belt conference championship. He was also named to the list of top 100 NFL Draft prospects by The Athletic.

This was the third season in a row that App State was represented at the Senior Bowl. Last year, running back Jalin Moore was invited, and in 2017, offensive lineman Colby Gossett participated.

The 2020 NFL Draft is from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.