The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

2
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

3
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

4
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

5
OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Decarbonizing the built environment with Phius

Decarbonizing the built environment with Phius

February 1, 2024

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

February 1, 2024

Hijabi Hot Takes: Take boycotting seriously

Hijabi Hot Takes: Take boycotting seriously

January 31, 2024

How App State responds to winter weather storms

How App State responds to winter weather storms

January 31, 2024

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

January 31, 2024

Townspeople plunge into Blowing Rock Winterfest celebration

Townspeople plunge into Blowing Rock Winterfest celebration

January 31, 2024

Decarbonizing the built environment with Phius

Kayla Masterman, Distribution Manager
February 1, 2024
Mike+Kapp+presents+to+students+Jan.+30%2C+2024%2C+about+the+Phius+passive+building+standard.
Paulina Levi
Mike Kapp presents to students Jan. 30, 2024, about the Phius passive building standard.

“We have just experienced the hottest 10 years of our existence,” Mike Kapp said. “Things are moving in the wrong direction and we need to do something about it.”

Kapp presented on Tuesday afternoon as part of The Sustainable Energy Speaker Series, an ongoing initiative to foster awareness and understanding of contemporary energy matters.  During the series, he introduced Phius: the cost-optimized, climate-specific passive building standard approach to zero energy.

Kapp is a Phius Certified Consultant and project manager under the Planning, Design and Construction office of App State. He began the discussion with an emphasis on climate change, or as Kapp said, “an existential threat.” Then he shared the impact that the Passive House Institute US, or Phius can cause. 

Phius is a non-profit organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. The building projects following the Phius protocol are “becoming more comfortable, more healthy, more energy efficient, more resilient in the aftermath of severe weather events, and less costly to operate and maintain over the life of the building,” Kapp said. 

Paulina Levi

There has not been Phius certification on any projects at App State or the Hickory Campus but, “with every funding cycle we are making improvements to the building’s energy efficiency while delivering program space required to provide a comfortable environment for learning to the regional students around Hickory,” Kapp said.

Kapp said that his team has implemented energy efficiency projects not related to Phius and prepared the Hickory Campus building to receive about 10,000 square feet of solar photovoltaic array on the south roof. 

“It’s a matter of time before that project comes to completion,” Kapp said.

Whether or not we pursue Phius certification on any projects at App State, I am constantly looking for opportunities to implement Phius’ design principles rooted in cost-effective building science measures,” Kapp said. 

Zero carbon emissions are Phius’ goal. According to the Phius website, “Carbon neutrality is one of our prime directives at Phius, and with our climate-appropriate energy targets and electrification requirements constructing a building to our standards goes a long way in reducing a person or organization’s carbon footprint.”

The Phius website says passive building principles include using continuous insulation, high-performance windows and doors, an airtight building envelope, balanced heat and moisture recovery ventilation and minimizing space conditioning systems.

“Buildings designed according to Phius passive house standards provide energy savings of 40-60%, compared to regular buildings,” according to the Phius website.

The presentation mentioned the increasing building climate.

Paulina Levi

“Over the next 24 years there will be 2.5 trillion feet of buildings constructed in cities worldwide,” Kapp said. “We need to get energy use intensities of our buildings down.” 

According to the Phius website, the passive standard is the smartest path to zero energy. “It guarantees projects are built right, right from the start by reducing the energy requirements first.”

States including Colorado, Massachusetts and New York have already adopted Phius, Kapp said. 

According to the Phius website, a passive building typically costs about 3-5% more than a conventional home. 

“Yes, it’s expensive, but people get their money back eventually with the amount of energy saved,” Kapp said. 

While projects like Phius are more expensive than standard projects, “the long-term cost implications of climate change are horrendous,” Kapp said. 

Kapp defined resilience as building an environment in which people can survive the extreme events that are a result of climate change. 

Kapp has served as a passive house consultant for 10 years and he believes Phius will be the future building energy code. He said Phius is now an international movement. Saying “once you start building well-built buildings, you keep building well-built buildings.”

“Net-zero energy consumption and zero-carbon emissions are the goals, but I am well aware that it will take some time to get there,” Kapp said. “I feel confident that App State is moving in the right direction.”

The Sustainable Energy Series is a collaboration between the Appalachian Energy Center and the Department of Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment.

Paulina Levi

 

The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.
How App State responds to winter weather storms
Boone community gathers for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Boone community gathers for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Trash Trout device located on Winklers Creek, May 2021.
Sustainability film series: Saving wolves, gathering trash
Boone Town Council recognizes National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Boone Town Council recognizes National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Kayla Masterman, Distribution Manager
Kayla Masterman (she/her) is a sophomore journalism major and English minor. This is her second year with the Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *