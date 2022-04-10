Sustainability film series: Saving wolves, gathering trash

A new environmental invention and the declining population of red wolves were the focus of the university’s latest installment of their Spring Sustainability Film Series.

The Office of Sustainability featured the documentaries “Red Wolves’ Last Stronghold” and “Pervasive Problem, Imperative Partnerships” March 29 in Belk Library.

Jennifer Maxwell, program director of sustainability along with the university’s Sustainability Ambassadors, invited Nikki Robinson of The Wildlands Network and Matt Groce, director of “Pervasive Problems, Imperative Partnerships” to educate students and the Boone community on niche sustainability topics.

“Pervasive Problems, Imperative Partnerships,” chronicled the relationship between Asheville GreenWorks, MountainTrue, and the Town of Boone. Asheville GreenWorks utilizes volunteer-led conservation projects in Buncombe County and the surrounding area. MountainTrue advocated for socio-environmental justice for the Southern Blue Ridge Mountain region.

“What I found about this project that was so intriguing is the friendships that have now led to the Trash Trout being in place in the Town of Boone,” Groce said.

Boone’s Trash Trout, a device made of recycled fencing and pontoons used to collect litter in river basins, was installed at Winkler Creek in May. Groce said the Trash Trout has gathered over 63,000 pieces of trash.

The Trash Trout team documented 14 cleans of Boone’s Trash Trout from June to March of this year. Styrofoam made up 74% of all collected trash.

“(Styrofoam) takes a very long time to degrade. And when it does degrade, it leaks a bunch of chemicals and infiltrates our groundwater and soil,” said Hannah Woodburn, MountainTrue Watershed coordinator.

Woodburn facilitates the research of water samples from the state’s water supply. Microplastics, invisible plastic debris, have been found in every water sample her team has taken, including surface and rainwater. Recent studies also highlight microplastics in human blood.

“It’s infiltrating all of these different layers of our brain, our organs, and even though BPA was banned, there are other molecules that are mirror images of it,” Woodburn said. Bisphenol A is an industrial chemical found in plastics and can disrupt biological processes in humans.

Andy Hill, Watauga Riverkeeper and High Country regional director of MountainTrue, believes Boone’s Trash Trout was well received by the community.

“Across the board, folks have been like ‘This is incredible, we need more of them,’” Hill said. “It’s been a tremendous engagement tool.”

George Santucci, sustainability and special projects manager for the Town of Boone, said he is actively looking for more effective solutions that are attractive to the outer community. He thinks businesses implementing sustainability initiatives could be a good starting point.

“In my opinion, the best way to start is a targeted incentive program,” Santucci said. “Telling people what to do is not a great way to go. People who want to listen will listen. The people who don’t want to listen are just gonna flip you off.”

Vivienne Taylor, a sustainability ambassador, looks to further the university’s mission of environmental stability.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about sustainability, not only at App but in general. A lot of people can turn their nose up at individual efforts because mathematically, it’s insignificant,” said Taylor, a senior sustainability major. “But, when you look on the local level, it really can make or break the water and air quality of a community, and even the fabric of a community.”

“Red Wolves’ Last Stronghold” focused on the near extinction of the eastern red wolves and the fight for their survival.

The Wildlands Network aims to “reconnect, restore and rewild North America” said Nikki Robinson, who serves as the organization’s project director.

Robinson said the decline of red wolves can be attributed to poaching and animal-vehicular collisions. Their role in the ecosystem is to manage deer and raccoon populations. Red wolves were originally located from New York to Texas.

“In order to have a connected, sustainable and healthy ecosystem, we need a balanced ecosystem,” Robinson said. “One of the most important things you need in an ecosystem are top apex predators.”

Robinson manages the state’s reintroduction program which breeds and raises red wolves in captivity to release them in the eastern peninsula. Less than 20 wolves have been discharged.

“The whole wolf coexistence thing is not just here in North Carolina, it’s nationwide. Some people don’t think a government agency telling you how to manage your private land is cool,” Robinson said. “If a wolf walks onto someone’s land who doesn’t believe that they should be told how to manage their land, they’ll shoot the wolf, regardless of protection status.”

One of the biggest threats to red wolves is over-poaching. Robinson said red wolves are outfitted with orange collars to denote their endangered status. But, the Wildlands Network still reports red wolves being hunted by private landowners.

Robinson said law enforcement has taken a “hands-off” approach with animal poaching violations. Shooting an endangered species goes directly against the Endangered Species Act. Robinson said police aren’t issuing fines or arresting people for these offenses.

Restoration projects such as Prey for the Pack connect with landowners through an incentive program. Robinson said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service created a “successful habitat plan” for private landowners to benefit red wolves and other invasive species

“They’re essentially paying people to enhance their land for the benefit of habitat restoration,” Robinson said. “People really like that.”

Robinson said her personal goal is to have at least 150 red wolves released in the wild.

The next feature of the Spring Sustainability Film Series will showcase “DOCUAPPALACHIA” and “Wild & Scenic” April 12 in room 114 at Belk Library.