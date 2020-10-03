Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits to sending text messages of a sexual nature

Cal Cunningham is running for a seat in the United States Senate against incumbent Thom Tillis.

North Carolina U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admitted that he sent messages of a sexual nature to a California woman who is not his wife.

Cunningham, a married father of two, sent messages to Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California. The text messages were first reported by NationalFile.com Thursday night.

The National File article included photos of the messages which included Cuningham and Guzman Todd talking about kissing each other and more.

One text from Guzman Todd read “I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big RFPs, etc. So the only thing I want on my to do list is you.”

One message from Cunningham said it would “make my day to roll over and kiss you about now.”

The Cunningham campaign confirmed to The Appalachian that the text messages are real.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter,” Cunningham said in a statement.

Cunningham also said he would not be dropping out of the Senate race against Republican incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis.

“I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state,” Cunningham said in the statement.

According to FEC filings, Guzman Todd has donated at least $450 to the Cunningham campaign.