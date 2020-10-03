Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits to sending text messages of a sexual nature
October 3, 2020
North Carolina U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admitted that he sent messages of a sexual nature to a California woman who is not his wife.
Cunningham, a married father of two, sent messages to Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California. The text messages were first reported by NationalFile.com Thursday night.
The National File article included photos of the messages which included Cuningham and Guzman Todd talking about kissing each other and more.
One text from Guzman Todd read “I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big RFPs, etc. So the only thing I want on my to do list is you.”
One message from Cunningham said it would “make my day to roll over and kiss you about now.”
The Cunningham campaign confirmed to The Appalachian that the text messages are real.
“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter,” Cunningham said in a statement.
Cunningham also said he would not be dropping out of the Senate race against Republican incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis.
“I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state,” Cunningham said in the statement.
According to FEC filings, Guzman Todd has donated at least $450 to the Cunningham campaign.
Moss Brennan (he/him) is a senior journalism major with a minor in political science and media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman...
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.