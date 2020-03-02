Early voting numbers down in Watauga County compared 2016

Fewer people voted early in Watauga County in 2020 compared to the 2016 presidential primary.

Overall, 1,298 fewer people voted early this year compared to the last presidential primary.

The App State early voting site in Plemmons Student Union saw 2,811 voters between Feb. 13 and Feb. 29 compared to 3,247 voters during 2016’s early voting.

In Watauga County 5,915 people voted early.

Below is a comparison of the early voting numbers from 2016 and 2020.