Executive order allows App State fans to cheer at games

Max Correa

Though Kidd Brewer Stadium won’t host any games for some time, its athletic facility neighbor, Holmes Convocation Center, will welcome some public fans this weekend for the first time this season.

Dan Davidson, Associate Sports Editor
February 26, 2021

Some fans are now able to attend App State athletic events under North Carolina Executive Order No. 195. The order allows for up to 30% capacity at outdoor athletic events and 15% capacity at indoor athletic events. 

At the women’s basketball game Saturday, App State will sell as many walk-up tickets as possible while still maintaining six feet of social distance between filled seats. 

The university will announce tomorrow whether tickets will be released to the public for wrestling’s SoCon Championships. Each team will receive a number of tickets for family members for Sunday’s event. 

Only student athletes’ family members and staff will be permitted to attend the baseball doubleheader on Saturday. 

App State plans to release further information on venue capacities and ticket information regarding future events soon.

