Explained: Provisional Ballots

Provisional ballots are offered to voters for the following reasons:

No record of registration

Unreported move

Previously removed

No Acceptable ID under the Help America Vote Act

Unrecognizable Address

Incorrect precinct

Incorrect Party

Voter already voted

Jurisdiction dispute

Voted during extended hours

All provisional ballots are returned to the county board of elections, where staff have 10 days to research issues underlying the provisional applications. They then provide the results of the investigations to the county board of elections.

If the provisional ballot is approved, the ballot is removed from the sealed envelope and counted. The board will also inform the voter if there are additional steps that need to take place to approve a ballot.

If a voter moves outside of their precinct, but stays in Watauga County, they can vote at the transfer voting site located in Linville Falls, Room 226 in Plemmons Student Union. That is the only transfer voting site in Watauga County.

To check the status of a provisional vote, a voter may:

Online: Provisional Ballot Lookup Call (919) 733-7173 or (866) 522-4723 Call your local county board of elections office

Information courtesy of the North Carolina Board of Elections