Farewell column: ‘Escape from the Planet of the AP Style’

A new “Planet of the Apes” movie comes out the week of May 11. Normally, this would be cause to don my latex monkey suit, grab my notepad and drive over to the theater in time to review it by Monday.

Instead, that science-fiction epic is being overshadowed by something even more unreal: my graduation, which happens to be on May 11 too.

Instead of an ape costume, I’ll be wearing a much less glamorous cap and gown. Instead of going bananas for ape-on-ape warfare, I’ll be going home to Asheville, where I’m starting a new life as a “journalist” with a “career.”

My college days are behind me, and it’s time to hang up my The Appalachian tote bag and put on a new one with an NPR logo. Or something like that.

Reflecting on The Appalachian means looking back on a newsreel of fond memories. You already know the college cliches about finding your place, discovering your people and learning a little something about yourself along the way. Those sayings are eternal for a reason. The Appalachian was that for me.

For instance, I made some great friends.

Ella Adams and I have driven to Arrakis and back with better conversation than “Dune” has dialogue.

Jenna Guzman was our editor-in-chief of an amazing New York City sightseeing itinerary long before she was our Editor-in-Chief for real.

Briley Turpin cohosted seven episodes of a podcast with me.

Slade watched me drink 48 liquid ounces of water every staff meeting while I watched her crumble into madness as we tried to get a multimedia desk running. It got there.

Hannah, Aaron, Graham, Nick, Gabe, Kennedy and Ellie made for an amazing team, and I was proud to edit their work. Especially when episodes of “Boone (Sports) Balls” blew my eardrums out or the podcasting room’s door wouldn’t close.

When I describe leaving The Appalachian as an “escape,” I’m not telling the truth. As journalists, it’s our responsibility to uphold certain standards of integrity, which is why I must tell you the title of this column is just a reference to 1971’s “Escape from the Planet of the Apes.”

There’s no escaping here because if I can be truthful about one more thing, it’s that graduation doesn’t feel like an escape at all. Sure, I’m leaving, but the memories I’ve made will never leave me.