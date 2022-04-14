Farewell column: Get in loser, we’re graduating

I never know what to say when it comes to stuff like this, but I figured I’d try.

I transferred to App State in summer 2020, so as you can probably guess, it wasn’t easy for me to make friends up here. I barely knew my professors, let alone my classmates, and it was exhausting. But then, just a few months later, I joined a Zoom call and went to The Appalachian’s last meeting of the fall semester.

I didn’t realize it then, but that would be my first Thursday night meeting of many. I also didn’t realize, somehow, that joining the newspaper was just what I needed. I went to that first meeting hoping that eventually, I would get some experience and maybe some cool pieces for my portfolio, and don’t get me wrong, I’ve gotten both of those things. But what I didn’t expect to find⁠ — and, in my opinion, what’s just as important⁠ — was a sweet little family tucked inside the student union.

Everyone says it, but it’s true — graduating is going to be very bittersweet. I’m so sad to be leaving behind The Appalachian and all of the wonderful people in the newsroom, but I’m also excited to see the growth that’s to come, for both myself and for the newspaper.

Stay sick, and I’ll see y’all around.