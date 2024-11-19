The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Farewell column: Peace & love

Kaitlyn Close, Visual Managing Editor
November 19, 2024
Hayden Wittenborn

Peace and love. Instead of the usual story about how young and terrified I was stepping into the newsroom, I’ll just say this: I walked in that day wondering, “Do I belong here?” I’ve often felt misunderstood, but over time, I’ve realized that feeling out of place is part of the journey. What matters most is the people you surround yourself with.

When I transferred to App State, Jade Ogle, our former chief copy editor, was one of my first friends. She convinced me during a Thursday night Wendy’s run to join the graphics desk as an illustrator. Without her encouragement, I would never have entered the wild world of The Appalachian.

Special thanks to McNeil Johnston for trusting me to take on the storm that is the graphics editor role — it was like being thrown into a tornado with a crayon in one hand and a deadline in the other. It was a thrill and a constant lesson, especially during those late nights working on layouts and laughing over typos like “memebers” on the front page — after the PDF was printed.

To K. Slade, my former visual managing editor, thank you for always supporting my ideas. I miss your humor and confidence; you left big shoes to fill. To my visual family this semester, words can’t express how grateful I am to have worked with each of you. Peace and love — I’m glad you see me as “more of a friend than just a manager,” as Gabe Plitt, our multimedia editor, put it.

To everyone I’m leaving behind, I salute you. I never realized that college newspapers are like tiny universes, where each issue is a small big bang and the stars are all the writers, copy editors, photographers, illustrators and the business manager who make it happen. I have deep respect for everyone who’s pitched a story, captured a photo or simply endured my senior moments (*wink*). It’s been real, it’s been chaotic and it’s been an absolute honor. See you around — hopefully at Lily’s.

Peace and love,  

Kaitlyn, Your Soon-to-be-Former Visual Managing Editor

P.S. Thank you, ChatGPT for getting me through this semester and through writing this column.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Kaitlyn Close
Kaitlyn Close, Visual Managing Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal