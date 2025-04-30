The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

FAREWELL COLUMN: Purpose

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
April 30, 2025
Hayden Wittenborn

When I first came to App State in the fall of 2022, I was as much running away from my own mistakes and regrets as I was running toward some ill-defined goal that didn’t really suit me.

I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do with my life, and I felt completely and utterly purposeless. 

It only took a month after I started for me to realize that I’d made a mistake and needed a change. It was then I decided to give journalism a try — that’s turned out to be one of the best choices I’ve ever made.

I’d always wanted to be involved with sports, but honestly, I’d never had the talent or drive to be an athlete and I’d long since given up on it. Joining the sports desk was the best way for me to get involved in something I love, and I dove in headfirst.

I’ve had the privilege of covering several memorable games both as a reporter and editor, and those occasions are some of my favorite memories in Boone.

Beyond the work, the people I’ve met have become some of my best friends and that’s not something I expected when I walked into my first full staff meeting in the fall of 2023.

All of the things that I’ve experienced at App State and The Appalachian during my time here have changed me so much.

I can’t say I don’t have regrets about my time here, but they’re outweighed by the good the people I’ve met have done in my life and I hope that they feel the same about me.

And now at the end of this chapter of my life, I realize that for the first time in all my 21 years of life, this place and these people finally gave me some sort of purpose.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7425
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7425
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal