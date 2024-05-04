Farewell column: Trust the process

After my freshman year fall semester in 2021 as a statistics major, I made the drastic decision to instead pursue journalism, opening a Pandora’s box for the following years.

My journey began with App State Athletics, working alongside Matt Present and the baseball program during the 2022 season. Soon after, I was suggested to connect with The Appalachian’s former Sports Editor Dan Davidson, beginning my tenure on the sports desk.

From the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debates to the madness of football season, it never felt like work, but rather a true joy to work with my fellow sports nerds, who just so happen to be great writers too.

My first year as sports reporter was far from slow as the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M, sending Boone into a football frenzy for the next week as College GameDay paid a visit. Off the football field, I was lucky enough to share the stories of North Wilkesboro Speedway’s rebirth and reconnect with App State baseball.

The following year, with Davidson’s departure, I got the opportunity to work alongside my partner in crime and true friend, current Sports Editor Ethan Smith, as the associate sports editor.

During the 2023 fall sports season, I lived a true dream of mine by covering App State football throughout their storybook year. While I was thankful for every moment I witnessed and wrote about the football team, I will never forget walking through UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus with Ethan in the pouring rain, remaining drenched until halftime before the Mountaineers lost in overtime against North Carolina.

All in all, one three-worded phrase has always stuck with me and sums up my time as an App State student, a member of The Appalachian and whatever the future holds for me as a sports journalist: trust the process. Because when in doubt, the hard work and God will guide you in the right direction.

Lastly, I couldn’t do this without the support of my friends and family, especially my mom, Dallas, who’s always trusted my process no matter what obstacle may lie ahead of my dreams.