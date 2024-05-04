The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Leah’s Lens: The understated accomplishments of graduates

Leah’s Lens: The understated accomplishments of graduates

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: ‘Escape from the Planet of the AP Style’

Farewell column: ‘Escape from the Planet of the AP Style’

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: Trust the process

Farewell column: Trust the process

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: This is the way

Farewell column: This is the way

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: A&C you later!

Farewell column: A&C you later!

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: Snapshot!

Farewell column: Snapshot!

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: Trust the process

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
May 3, 2024
Farewell+column%3A+Trust+the+process

After my freshman year fall semester in 2021 as a statistics major, I made the drastic decision to instead pursue journalism, opening a Pandora’s box for the following years. 

My journey began with App State Athletics, working alongside Matt Present and the baseball program during the 2022 season. Soon after, I was suggested to connect with The Appalachian’s former Sports Editor Dan Davidson, beginning my tenure on the sports desk.

From the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debates to the madness of football season, it never felt like work, but rather a true joy to work with my fellow sports nerds, who just so happen to be great writers too. 

My first year as sports reporter was far from slow as the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M, sending Boone into a football frenzy for the next week as College GameDay paid a visit. Off the football field, I was lucky enough to share the stories of North Wilkesboro Speedway’s rebirth and reconnect with App State baseball.

The following year, with Davidson’s departure, I got the opportunity to work alongside my partner in crime and true friend, current Sports Editor Ethan Smith, as the associate sports editor. 

During the 2023 fall sports season, I lived a true dream of mine by covering App State football throughout their storybook year. While I was thankful for every moment I witnessed and wrote about the football team, I will never forget walking through UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus with Ethan in the pouring rain, remaining drenched until halftime before the Mountaineers lost in overtime against North Carolina. 

All in all, one three-worded phrase has always stuck with me and sums up my time as an App State student, a member of The Appalachian and whatever the future holds for me as a sports journalist: trust the process. Because when in doubt, the hard work and God will guide you in the right direction.

Lastly, I couldn’t do this without the support of my friends and family, especially my mom, Dallas, who’s always trusted my process no matter what obstacle may lie ahead of my dreams.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1386
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Chance Chamberlain
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1386
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *