Fashion of Boone: Business casual wear

Sophomore computer information sciences major Owen Gonzalez attended the Career Development Center's Internship Expo on Jan. 29, hoping to find internship opportunities in cybersecurity. Gonzalez said he wanted mix comfort with professional to feel "comfortable and confident at the same time."

Business attire ranged from power suits and crisp button downs to dark wash jeans paired with dressier tops and sweaters at the Career Development Center’s Internship Expo Jan. 29.

While some students arrived at the event suited, most students opted for business casual.

Computer information systems major James Fulks said he attended the event hoping to secure an internship with Camelot 3PL Software, a Charlotte-based software development firm.

“(I think appearance is) very important (to an employer). It’s a good first take on a person,” Fulks said. “(I’m wearing) a sweater with a button up shirt and a pair of khakis and probably my best business shoes. I feel this is nice to wear for internships and interviews, things like that. I actually own quite a few suits; however, this week, I decided not to wear any (of them) because I feel like that would be a little too dressed up.”

“I think if you dress well and look the part, (employers) respect that. I also feel like if you dress well, you appear more confident, and you feel better, which makes you do better in your work,” Gonzalez said. “I am wearing slim fit dress pants and a sweater from J. Crew. I was going to wear a polo shirt, but it’s really cold outside, so this is more seasonal. I decided to mix comfort and professionalism. I wanted to be comfortable and confident at the same time.”

Recruiter Emily Neff said although she interviews candidates to work at a summer camp and the environment is more casual, she appreciates when interviewees dress professionally.

“We work with children, so our level of dress is a little bit different. I think most of the people we interview are dressed up, maybe overdressed, like in suits,” Neff said. “But I think it’s nice to see people try to dress up, especially students or college-aged kids, because it lets you know that they actually really thought about it and put effort into the interview and the process of coming in.”